Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after buying an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after buying an additional 2,324,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after buying an additional 367,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,270,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,226,000 after buying an additional 210,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,007,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,939,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,788,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Oppenheimer raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

