Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after acquiring an additional 318,519 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. 30,655,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,902,490. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

