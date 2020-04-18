Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,281 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 39.3% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 60.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,828,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,465. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

