Welch & Forbes LLC Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,830,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,833. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.34. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

