Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,690,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total transaction of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,223.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded up $10.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,661. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.91. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

