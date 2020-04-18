Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. HSBC cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.91.

In other news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,307. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $214.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.