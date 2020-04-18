West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Given $17.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned West Bancorporation an industry rank of 145 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of West Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $253.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $25.93.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 10,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

