Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Short Interest Update

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 2,700,100 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 885,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of WLK opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.76. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Roger L. Kearns bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300. Insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2,591.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 145,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 33,564 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $34,237,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

