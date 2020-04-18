Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Short Interest Update

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 4,432,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.62. Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westrock will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Westrock from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

