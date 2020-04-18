WeTrust Price Tops $0.0058 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, Liqui and Livecoin. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $529,882.40 and $419.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WeTrust alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.79 or 0.02818168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00227697 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust was first traded on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.