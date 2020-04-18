WhiteCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $68,713.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 80.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $68,713.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, EXX, FreiExchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, LBank, EXX, ZB.COM, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

