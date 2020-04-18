WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 995,800 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 1,278,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,619,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,325.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $6,863,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 31,309,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,314,000 after purchasing an additional 805,143 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $3,377,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $3,286,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 321,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $383.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.50.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

