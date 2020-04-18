Winco (WCO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Winco token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Winco has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. Winco has a total market capitalization of $619,985.29 and $5.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004924 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00073303 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00422285 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010066 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013841 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012586 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Winco Token Profile

WCO is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,480,624 tokens. The official message board for Winco is blog.winco.io. The official website for Winco is winco.io. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto.

Buying and Selling Winco

Winco can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

