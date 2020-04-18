Winding Tree (LIF) Trading 37.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, Winding Tree has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for $0.0993 or 0.00001370 BTC on exchanges. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $1,839.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.42 or 0.02819753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00227374 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00052091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

