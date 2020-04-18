Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,267 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 0.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $9.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.09. 1,551,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,470. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.42. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $384.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $1.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

