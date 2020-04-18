XEL 1-Day Volume Hits $126.00 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, XEL has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One XEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. XEL has a market capitalization of $258,666.13 and $126.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006935 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official website is xel.org. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

