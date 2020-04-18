Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Short Interest Update

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 3,551,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.