XRP (XRP) Price Up 3.3% This Week

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. XRP has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and approximately $1.90 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC on exchanges including Coinhub, Bithumb, Ovis and Bitbns. In the last seven days, XRP has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XRP alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.36 or 0.02731268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00225769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00050691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,980,257 coins and its circulating supply is 44,089,620,959 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Independent Reserve, BTC Trade UA, Exrates, WazirX, Koineks, BtcTurk, Coinbe, Cryptohub, CoinEgg, Cryptomate, BTC Markets, Bitsane, Vebitcoin, Bitinka, Ovis, Zebpay, Ripple China, Kuna, MBAex, ABCC, Liquid, Coinhub, Bits Blockchain, Sistemkoin, Stellarport, Fatbtc, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Gatehub, Coindeal, Coinrail, C2CX, FCoin, Korbit, LakeBTC, Coinone, Exmo, CEX.IO, LiteBit.eu, Kraken, Coinsuper, Bitbns, Bitstamp, Covesting, Indodax, OpenLedger DEX, Coinsquare, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, BCEX, Bitlish, BitBay, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), B2BX, Upbit, Poloniex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitMarket, ZB.COM, Koinex, Binance, OKEx, Bitso, CoinBene, GOPAX, RippleFox, Tripe Dice Exchange, DragonEX, BitFlip, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Bithumb, Huobi, Instant Bitex, Bitbank and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.