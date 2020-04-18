XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.43 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, DDEX, YoBit and KuCoin. In the last week, XYO has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $2,072.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00054532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.79 or 0.04373036 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00066836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013837 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010161 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003341 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, DEx.top, DDEX, KuCoin, YoBit, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

