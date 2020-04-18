YOU COIN (YOU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.09 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $15.09 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.98 or 0.02810376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00227140 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

