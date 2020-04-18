Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Will Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) will announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.44. Boston Beer reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $9.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $11.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.62 to $13.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.08 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAM. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Sunday, April 12th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $402.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.46.

Boston Beer stock opened at $403.80 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $263.36 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.38.

In other Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,584,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $402,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,073 shares of company stock worth $27,463,560 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after buying an additional 75,759 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after buying an additional 116,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Beer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,683,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

