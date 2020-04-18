Zacks: Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $1.12. East West Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,098 shares of company stock valued at $533,193 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,901. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

