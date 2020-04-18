Zacks: Analysts Expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.42. Charter Communications reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 144.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $13.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $14.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.71 to $22.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.59.

CHTR opened at $499.42 on Friday. Charter Communications has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $546.54. The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $453.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,968 shares of company stock worth $18,932,487 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

