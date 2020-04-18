Zacks: Analysts Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Earnings of $5.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) will post $5.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.95 and the lowest is $4.55. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $4.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $27.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.17 to $36.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $30.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.22 to $38.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.84 EPS.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $379.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.07.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total value of $46,669.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,813.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,239 shares of company stock worth $16,792,388. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $568.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $477.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

