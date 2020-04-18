Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Equities analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.52. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In related news, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $143,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,146. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,740.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,990 shares of company stock valued at $214,113. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PGC traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $16.28. 102,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,645. The firm has a market cap of $274.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

