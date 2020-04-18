Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) to Announce $2.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to report earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.98. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $2.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $12.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.74 to $13.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $15.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. Barclays downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $295.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.24.

Shares of CP stock opened at $224.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.21. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.6292 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $31,600,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

