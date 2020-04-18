Zacks: Brokerages Expect W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.64. W. R. Berkley reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

