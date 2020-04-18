Zacks: Brokerages Set $74.00 Price Target for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $74.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ingles Markets an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMKTA stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $35.28. 152,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,190. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

