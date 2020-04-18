Zacks: Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.48 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Esquire Financial an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESQ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 21,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,271. The firm has a market cap of $109.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.40. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

