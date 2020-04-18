Zacks: IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $5.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IRIDEX an industry rank of 27 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRIX. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ IRIX remained flat at $$1.73 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,753. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.33% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

