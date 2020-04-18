Zacks: Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $6.33 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Soligenix an industry rank of 11 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNGX traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.46. 1,407,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,772. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.37. Soligenix has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.54.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 204.52% and a negative return on equity of 285.48%. Equities analysts predict that Soligenix will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Soligenix stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Soligenix at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

