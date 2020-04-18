ZB Token Price Hits $0.24 (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003348 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a market cap of $112.13 million and approximately $37.74 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $319.13 or 0.04414437 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013812 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com.

ZB Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

