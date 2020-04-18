Zel (ZEL) Hits Market Cap of $3.06 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. Zel has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $57.95 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00613797 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00137728 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00078063 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002341 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002282 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 146.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001575 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 99,602,750 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for Zel is zel.cash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

