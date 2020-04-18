Zen Protocol Trading Up 94.1% Over Last Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 80.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 94.1% higher against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $210,169.52 and approximately $989.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.61 or 0.02828666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00229621 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.