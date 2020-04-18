Zennies Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ZENI)

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. Zennies has a total market cap of $72,518.19 and $10.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zennies coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Zennies has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zennies alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zennies Coin Profile

Zennies (CRYPTO:ZENI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone.

Zennies Coin Trading

Zennies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zennies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zennies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zennies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zennies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.