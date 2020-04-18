Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Zero has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $97,040.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002338 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. In the last week, Zero has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00607829 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00137623 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00077520 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002283 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 147.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001576 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

