Zetacoin (ZET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,987.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinEgg. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $60,769.62 and $2,987.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,249.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.63 or 0.03333059 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00762340 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000533 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,481,373 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinEgg, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

