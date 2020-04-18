ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $51,283.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.23 or 0.04448150 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00066277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013789 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010158 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003315 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

