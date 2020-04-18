Zilliqa Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $44.62 million and $7.82 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Zebpay, DEx.top and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.66 or 0.02827693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00228654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00058513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00052286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,352,050,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,060,583,554 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Zebpay, Bitbns, OTCBTC, Coinone, Huobi, Kyber Network, WazirX, DDEX, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, OKEx, BitMart, Upbit, DEx.top, Korbit, AirSwap, Gate.io, HitBTC, BitForex, FCoin, Radar Relay, UEX, Koinex, Coinhub, IDEX, DragonEX, Hotbit, Binance, Ethfinex, GOPAX, OOOBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.