ZMINE (ZMN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $181.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $81,280.77 and approximately $181.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZMINE has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00072562 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00424667 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00001048 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013828 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004815 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012558 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001526 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

