ZPER Trading Up 87.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 84.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. One ZPER token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Coinsuper, HitBTC and Liquid. ZPER has a market cap of $893,934.77 and approximately $4.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 87.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00075142 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00424492 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001055 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013826 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012544 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Liquid, BitForex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

