Zurcoin (ZUR) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Zurcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zurcoin has a market capitalization of $12,702.55 and $14.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zurcoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zurcoin (ZUR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. Zurcoin’s official website is zurcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Zurcoin

Zurcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zurcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zurcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

