-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Upwork posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPWK. JMP Securities cut their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $26,267.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $523,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 341,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,750 and have sold 103,680 shares valued at $828,050. 40.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $9,108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Upwork by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,208,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,237,000 after acquiring an additional 854,700 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $7.40 on Friday. Upwork has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.96 million, a PE ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.