-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is $0.29. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.02.

NASDAQ GT traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,199,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,254. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.