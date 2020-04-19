-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $324.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 27.78%.

HBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,405,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,178 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 302,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,642,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 874,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

HBM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 954,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,054. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a market cap of $530.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.26%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.