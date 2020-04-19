$0.21 EPS Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. FS KKR Capital posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.22 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp bought 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 48,560 shares of company stock worth $237,965. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,390,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,803,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 4,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,152,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,713 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,873,000. Finally, Resource America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 1,228,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 627,526 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.58. 1,882,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,199. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.23%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

