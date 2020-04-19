$0.42 EPS Expected for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heico’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.60. Heico posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heico will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Heico had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 17.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Heico from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research cut Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Heico in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

In other Heico news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $59,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,154.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Heico by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Heico in the fourth quarter worth $34,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

HEI stock traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.61. The stock had a trading volume of 875,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,050. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heico has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average of $113.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.06.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

