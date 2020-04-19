$0.49 EPS Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. Holly Energy Partners also posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $131.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.44 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HEP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

NYSE:HEP traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

In other news, VP Kenneth Norwood bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,012.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

