-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YMAB. ValuEngine raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $32.32. 151,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 15.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $32,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $462,120. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

