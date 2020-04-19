$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.06. UMB Financial posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $62.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $71.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at $12,632,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $203,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.